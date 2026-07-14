Port of Dover gets £20m funding for more passport booths, UK concerned about EU border queues

The EU's Entry/Exit System became fully operational in April and applies to all 29 Schengen countries, most of which are EU member states.

The new EES requires travellers to register their biometric details, such as fingerprints and a photo, when they arrive in the EU, replacing the previous system of manually stamping passports.

BBC News has said some passengers have reported missing their flights due to long queues, while budget airline Ryanair has warned of "queue chaos" from the new system, which it says is not ready yet.