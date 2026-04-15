Port of Corpus Christi reports record first quarter tonnage for 2026

Customers at the Port of Corpus Christi moved 54.5 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel during the first quarter of 2026.

This performance represented the strongest opening quarter in the history of the port, exceeding the previous record of 54 million tons set in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The total volume for the period surpassed the results from the first quarter of 2025 by 3.2 million tons, or 6.1 per cent. Growth was primarily attributed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) following commissioning activities at Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage 3 where Train 5 reached substantial completion in March.