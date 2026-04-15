Port of Corpus Christi reports record first quarter tonnage for 2026

Customers at the Port of Corpus Christi moved 54.5 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel during the first quarter of 2026.
This performance represented the strongest opening quarter in the history of the port, exceeding the previous record of 54 million tons set in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The total volume for the period surpassed the results from the first quarter of 2025 by 3.2 million tons, or 6.1 per cent. Growth was primarily attributed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) following commissioning activities at Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage 3 where Train 5 reached substantial completion in March.
LNG shipments rose by 1.5 million tons in total, marking a 33 per cent increase over the same period last year. Agricultural exports also grew by 1.4 million tons while refined products and other bulk liquids saw a 12.5 per cent rise.
Dry bulk volumes increased by nearly 0.5 million tons or 21 per cent due to higher imports of iron ore, barite and cement. These gains were partially countered by a five per cent decline in crude oil shipments, which fell by 1.5 million tons compared to the previous year.
The port reported that crude oil exports were affected by domestic refinery usage and high freight rates before rebounding following the start of conflict in Iran. In March 2026, customers moved a record 19.9 million tons, which was an increase of 10.4 per cent compared to 18 million tons in March 2025.
Monthly volumes rose from 16.6 million tons in February 2026, supported by higher activity across major commodity groups. Crude oil exports during March 2026 exceeded 2.4 million barrels (381.6 million litres) per day, a figure the port described as "one of the highest monthly levels seen in this market".
“The dramatically higher shipment levels seen since the start of the conflict in Iran are a testament to our customers’ ability to maximize their operations and quickly respond to changing market conditions,” stated Port of Corpus Christi Chief Executive Officer Kent Britton.
He added that the results reflect the more than $1 billion investment made by the port over the last decade to modernise facilities.