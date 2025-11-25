Port of Corpus Christi Q3 volumes dip as crude shipments slide

Customers at the Port of Corpus Christi moved 50.9 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi ship channel in the third quarter of 2025, representing a four per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.
Crude oil shipments for the quarter totalled 31.3 million tons, a 6.8 per cent decline from the previous year. In contrast, liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments increased by 9.2 per cent to 4.5 million tons.
The port noted that the third quarter of 2024 remains the record third quarter in its history, with 53 million tons transiting the channel.
The results follow the completion of the Corpus Christi ship channel improvement project (CIP) in June 2025. The infrastructure project deepened the main channel from 47 feet (14.3 meters) to 54 feet (16.5 meters) and widened it to 530 feet (161.5 meters) in most areas.
Additionally, barge shelves were added to the section crossing Corpus Christi Bay. The port estimates that the expanded waterway will generate annual transportation cost savings exceeding $200 million.