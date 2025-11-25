Port of Corpus Christi Q3 volumes dip as crude shipments slide

Customers at the Port of Corpus Christi moved 50.9 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi ship channel in the third quarter of 2025, representing a four per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Crude oil shipments for the quarter totalled 31.3 million tons, a 6.8 per cent decline from the previous year. In contrast, liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments increased by 9.2 per cent to 4.5 million tons.