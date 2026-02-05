Port of Barcelona posts slight profit drop in 2025 amid higher revenues

Spain's Port of Barcelona ended 2025 with revenues of €206 million (US$243 million), an increase of three per cent compared to 2024.
The port said that, for the second consecutive year, more than €200 million (US$240 million) in annual revenues were posted, mainly generated by concession fees, which have a real estate component, and utilisation fees, which are related to traffic and port activity.
In 2025, the port's operating profit fell six per cent to €47 million (US$55 million) compared to the previous year. The port said this was due to the extraordinary impact of the financing operation of the new coffee terminal, Barcelona International Terminal (BIT).
As announced last December, the Port of Barcelona has assumed €10 million (US$12 million) of the total investment of €30 million (US$35 million) involved in the construction of this terminal.
The port said the project is being implemented in response to the need to move BIT to expand the vegetable protein plant of the agro-industrial company Elian, which represents an investment of €200 million and positions Barcelona as a key logistics hub in the European agri-food industry.
The port said that without this extraordinary impact, 2025 operating profit would have been €57 million (US$67 million), or 14 per cent higher than in 2024.
With regard to the Port of Barcelona's contributions to the state port system, this amount totalled €14.6 million (US$17.2 million) in 2025. The port said it is once again the main contributor to the system, contributing 45 per cent more than the second contributing port.
Bank debt was reduced by €18 million (US$21 million) in 2025 and stands at €88 million (US$100 million), with a ratio four per cent relative to the port authority's own funds.
This figure, together with a business cash flow of €114 million (US$134 million) and a cash balance of €365 million (US$430 million), places the Port of Barcelona, "in a healthy financial position", remarked Miriam Alaminos, Deputy Director General of Finance, Corporate Management and Strategy of the Port of Barcelona, during the bank's results press conference.