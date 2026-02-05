Port of Barcelona posts slight profit drop in 2025 amid higher revenues

Spain's Port of Barcelona ended 2025 with revenues of €206 million (US$243 million), an increase of three per cent compared to 2024.

The port said that, for the second consecutive year, more than €200 million (US$240 million) in annual revenues were posted, mainly generated by concession fees, which have a real estate component, and utilisation fees, which are related to traffic and port activity.

In 2025, the port's operating profit fell six per cent to €47 million (US$55 million) compared to the previous year. The port said this was due to the extraordinary impact of the financing operation of the new coffee terminal, Barcelona International Terminal (BIT).