Port of Barcelona launches tender for multi-purpose terminal concession

The Port of Barcelona's management board has authorised the start of the tender process to award a concession for a public multi-purpose maritime terminal located on Príncep d'Espanya wharf.

The tender was initiated following the expiry of the current concession this year.

The new terminal will provide continuity to the non-containerised general cargo activity. The port said that without this tender, it would hold a monopoly on such activity. The aim is to guarantee a competitive service, open to third parties and aligned with the logistical and industrial needs of the area.