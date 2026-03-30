Port of Barcelona grants Balearia concession for new ferry terminal

The Port of Barcelona Management Board approved a concession on March 30 for the construction and operation of a passenger and Ro-Ro cargo terminal on Adossat wharf.
Baleària, which has operated at the port since 2003, will manage the facility for its own vessels under a 27-year extendable agreement.
The project involves an investment exceeding €25.3 million ($27.3 million) and encompasses a total area of 75,250 square metres. Initial operations are scheduled to begin in February 2027 across 38,000 square metres, with the full concession area expected by the end of 2029 according to the port.
Development plans include a 5,600 square metre terminal building for passengers and offices alongside designated zones for truck and car waiting. The site will also feature four simultaneous docking points for Ro-Ro ships and storage areas for semi-trailers.
Infrastructure for the terminal includes passenger boarding walkways and onshore power supply systems to connect berthed ships to the electricity grid.
Road traffic operations will be supported by new lanes, vehicle parking, and dedicated stops for taxis and buses.
Port of Barcelona President José Alberto Carbonell stated that the new ferry terminal, "represents a significant investment, strengthens the port's operational capacity and allows us to move towards more modern, efficient and sustainable facilities." He added that the project facilitates improved passenger experiences and streamlined road traffic.
Baleària President Adolfo Utor noted that the infrastructure allows the company to concentrate its operations in a single space.
The terminal will also incorporate an electricity generation system using photovoltaic panels as part of its technical specifications. No other requests were lodged during the public information process following the shipping company's initial proposal in December 2024.