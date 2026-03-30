Port of Barcelona grants Balearia concession for new ferry terminal

The Port of Barcelona Management Board approved a concession on March 30 for the construction and operation of a passenger and Ro-Ro cargo terminal on Adossat wharf.

Baleària, which has operated at the port since 2003, will manage the facility for its own vessels under a 27-year extendable agreement.

The project involves an investment exceeding €25.3 million ($27.3 million) and encompasses a total area of 75,250 square metres. Initial operations are scheduled to begin in February 2027 across 38,000 square metres, with the full concession area expected by the end of 2029 according to the port.