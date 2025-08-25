Port of Auckland gets green light for major wharf developments
The Port of Auckland has been granted full consent for its Bledisloe North and Fergusson North wharf developments, which the port described as a defining milestone in delivering infrastructure to support the city’s growth for the next forty years. The approval marks the completion of a fast-track consent process and clears the way for construction to begin.
The port has started site preparation works and will begin pre-construction works for the Bledisloe North wharf in September, with the Fergusson North wharf to follow. HEB Construction has been appointed as the delivery partner for the Bledisloe North wharf.
The port stated that the upgrades will make it capable of handling larger container and cruise ships, which will improve efficiency, “and reinforce Auckland’s role as a key international gateway.”
Andrew Clark, the Port of Auckland's CFO, stated that the developments go beyond simply increasing operational capacity, as they are also about driving long-term economic growth for Auckland and the upper North Island. The port noted it had engaged extensively with stakeholders and local communities to shape the final plans for the project.