Port infrastructure upgrades to commence along Caspian Sea Middle Corridor route
The Jan De Nul Group has been awarded new contracts for the construction of a new deep-water port in Anaklia, Georgia, and the expansion of the Port of Kuryk on Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea coast.
Jan De Nul said both projects will provide a significant boost to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.
This maritime trade route through the Caspian and Black Seas is considered a reliable alternative to the northern route through Russia, or the southern route via the Suez Canal. However, the existing sea ports currently act as bottlenecks for cargo traversing the route.
Jan De Nul said the construction of a new deep-water port in Anaklia, Georgia, expanding cargo capacity by 600,000 containers, along with the expansion of Kuryk port in Kazakhstan, will effectively address these supply challenges.
Jan De Nul will commence capital dredging work in Kazakhstan and build a breakwater, access channels, and turning points in Georgia. The company said the works will be undertaken as solutions are being drafted with partners in neighbouring Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to address to address the decreasing sea level of the Caspian Sea.