Port Houston reports higher throughput across its terminals in 2025

Port Houston reported three per cent growth in total tonnage during the 2025 calendar year. The port handled 54,491,066 short tons (49,433,485 tonnes) of cargo across its public terminals, according to its annual report.

Annual container volumes reached 4,303,345 TEU, representing a four per cent increase compared to 2024. Loaded exports rose seven per cent while loaded imports grew by one per cent across the twelve-month period.

Vessel activity along the Houston Ship Channel involved 8,099 arrivals through December, which was a four per cent decrease from the previous year. Barge activity totalled 209,616 moves by the end of the year, the organisation stated.