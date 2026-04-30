Port Houston receives $48m federal grant for terminal expansion

Port Houston has secured a $48 million federal grant from the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) to facilitate the expansion of the Bayport Container Terminal.

This funding was awarded through the port infrastructure development program and will be supplemented by approximately $56 million in matching funds from the port.

Development plans include the construction of a new 47-acre (19-hectare) container yard and the installation of a new exit gate. Port Houston remarked that these projects are designed to manage forecasted growth in demand for goods movement while increasing operational efficiency.