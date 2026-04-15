Port expansion commences at Cuxhaven offshore wind terminal

Belgian contractor DEME, alongside consortium partners Depenbrock, TAGU and Boskalis, has started work on the expansion of the offshore wind terminal at the Port of Cuxhaven.

The project, planned by Niedersachsen Ports, involves the delivery of three new berths to bridge the gap between existing facilities.

These new berths, numbered five through seven, will provide 1,350 metres of heavy-load quay wall and 38 hectares of terminal space. The expansion is intended to connect berth four, known as Europakai, with the current offshore terminal at berth eight.