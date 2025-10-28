Polish oil terminal expansion may boost Germany's seaborne intake

Poland's Naftoport will build a new jetty to accommodate supertankers at its Gdansk oil terminal, its majority owner said, aiming to ease pressure on infrastructure and enable German customers to fully switch to seaborne oil supplies.

To safeguard volumes and reduce vulnerability to maintenance disruptions, the terminal will begin construction of a new jetty this year. Once completed in the second half of 2028, it will boost annual capacity to 49 million tonnes.