Poland's Orlen launches $127m Gdansk marine terminal

Energy company Orlen has opened a marine transshipment terminal at its Gdańsk refinery, enabling direct transfers of petroleum products between the refinery and tankers. The facility, which cost nearly PLN500 million ($127 million) to construct, was built primarily by Polish contractors.
The terminal features a 380-metre quay with two identical berths capable of handling two vessels simultaneously. Each berth can accommodate ships of up to 10,000 DWT, with a maximum length of 130 metres, beam of 17.6 metres, draught of 5.8 metres, and four automated bidirectional marine loading arms.
The facility will handle exports of base oils, low-sulphur marine gas oil, and xylene, while imports will include fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME), ethanol, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), and ethyl tert-butyl ether (ETBE).
According to Orlen, the terminal has already received its first vessels, which loaded marine gas oil and delivered FAME for biofuel production.
Orlen expects the terminal to handle around 100 vessels and approximately 500,000 tonnes of cargo during its first year of operation. The company said the facility's annual throughput capacity could eventually increase to between 1.8 million and two million tonnes.
"The new terminal strengthens the security and efficiency of our fuel logistics while increasing the operational flexibility of the Gdańsk refinery," said Ireneusz Fąfara, President of the Orlen Management Board. He added that the project shortens supply chains and reduces reliance on road, rail, and external port infrastructure in Gdańsk and Gdynia.