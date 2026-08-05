Poland's Orlen launches $127m Gdansk marine terminal

Energy company Orlen has opened a marine transshipment terminal at its Gdańsk refinery, enabling direct transfers of petroleum products between the refinery and tankers. The facility, which cost nearly PLN500 million ($127 million) to construct, was built primarily by Polish contractors.

The terminal features a 380-metre quay with two identical berths capable of handling two vessels simultaneously. Each berth can accommodate ships of up to 10,000 DWT, with a maximum length of 130 metres, beam of 17.6 metres, draught of 5.8 metres, and four automated bidirectional marine loading arms.

The facility will handle exports of base oils, low-sulphur marine gas oil, and xylene, while imports will include fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME), ethanol, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), and ethyl tert-butyl ether (ETBE).