Piraeus Port Authority reports rise in nine-month net profit

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) has announced its unaudited financial results for the first nine months of 2025, showing continued positive performance and growth.

Revenue for the period from January 1 to September 30, 2025, increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year, reaching €194.7 million ($225.1 million) compared to €174.9 million in the same period of 2024.