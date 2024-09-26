Pier extension completed at Ireland's Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre
The Smooth Point Pier Extension at Ireland's Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre was officially opened in ceremony on Friday, September 20. This capital project was delivered over a period of 10 years and was funded through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.
The Smooth Point Pier Extension provides an additional 125 metres of landing berthage bringing the full berthage at Smooth Point to 275 metres of linear berth. It will help to alleviate vessel and traffic congestion at peak season and can facilitate landings by vessels up to 100 metres in length.
It will also provide additional all year round sheltered berthage for larger vessels and allow for faster turn-around times for vessels.
The construction works were phased, commencing with the dredging of the sediment for beneficial re-use ashore, and the rock material used as backfill material to the new quay and elsewhere in the harbour. The berthing pocket was dredged to nine metres chart datum.