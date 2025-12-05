Philippine Ports Authority reports 50 per cent jump in October net income

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said recently that it remains confident in meeting its 2025 targets as it reports strong revenue and operational performance as of October 2025.
PPA said the steady growth is driven by the continued rise in cargo, container, and passenger traffic across all PPA-managed ports nationwide.
PPA reported that revenue increased by 10.57 per cent from PHP22.58 billion (US$380 million) in October 2024 to PHP24.97 billion (US$420 million) as of October 2025. Net income posted a significant gain of 50.76 per cent, rising from PHP7.08 billion (US$120 million) in October 2024 to PHP10.67 billion (US$180 million) in October 2025.
PPA has attributed the improvements to increased vessel and cargo traffic, the positive impact of dollar-denominated tariffs, higher storage fees, and stronger regulatory income.
"These results highlight disciplined financial management and more efficient operations across the agency, setting a strong foundation for sustained growth," PPA said in a press release.
Cargo throughput rose by 7.47 per cent, from 244.58 million tonnes in 2024 to 262.84 million tonnes in 2025. The increase is driven by steady demand for construction materials, ongoing infrastructure projects, growth in mining activities, and rising exports of raw minerals.
PPA said that, given this trajectory, cargo volumes are on track to reach at least 301.47 million tonnes by year-end.
Container traffic grew by 11.04 per cent, from 6.43 million TEUs to 7.14 million TEUs, which PPA said reflects improved port efficiency and the impact of modernisation initiatives.
"Digitalisation programs, strengthened public-private partnerships, and the expansion of domestic shipping fleets continue to streamline processes.," PPA remarked. "With performance holding strong, container throughput is expected to exceed the eight-million-TEU mark."
Passenger movement also showed steady improvement, increasing by 5.25 per cent from 65.68 million passengers in 2024 to 69.13 million in 2025. PPA said this growth is supported by vibrant domestic tourism and a robust cruise sector, which has already welcomed more than 150,000 passengers as of October, a 78 per cent year-on-year increase.
As the Christmas travel season approaches, PPA anticipates a further rise in passenger volumes. PPA said all its managed ports are fully prepared to accommodate the surge, ensuring safe and convenient travel.
Passenger traffic is projected to reach 85.41 million by year-end.
Completing the upward trend, ship calls increased by 7.95 per cent, from 517,411 to 558,534, "indicating stronger domestic shipping activity and enhanced maritime connectivity across the country," said PPA.