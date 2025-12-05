Philippine Ports Authority reports 50 per cent jump in October net income

PPA reported that revenue increased by 10.57 per cent from PHP22.58 billion (US$380 million) in October 2024 to PHP24.97 billion (US$420 million) as of October 2025. Net income posted a significant gain of 50.76 per cent, rising from PHP7.08 billion (US$120 million) in October 2024 to PHP10.67 billion (US$180 million) in October 2025.

PPA has attributed the improvements to increased vessel and cargo traffic, the positive impact of dollar-denominated tariffs, higher storage fees, and stronger regulatory income.

"These results highlight disciplined financial management and more efficient operations across the agency, setting a strong foundation for sustained growth," PPA said in a press release.