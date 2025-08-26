Petrovietnam Gas issues first LNG term deal seeking five-year supply
Petrovietnam Gas has issued its first term supply tender, seeking shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2027 to 2031.
It wants to buy 20,700,000 million British thermal units (mmBtu) of LNG, or about 400,000 tonnes, on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to be delivered to Petrovietnam Gas' Thi Vai terminal, according to a tender document issued by the company.
The tender closes on September 24.
Vietnam only began importing LNG in 2023, with its first cargo delivered to its inaugural Thi Vai import terminal. Operated by Petrovietnam Gas, the terminal in the country's south near Ho Chi Minh City, will primarily supply two gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 1.5 gigawatts.
Vietnam has only imported LNG from the spot market so far. The Southeast Asian country brought in five cargoes last year, according to data from analytics firm Kpler, and has imported five cargoes so far this year.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)