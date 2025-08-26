Petrovietnam Gas issues first LNG term deal seeking five-year supply

Petrovietnam Gas has issued its first term supply tender, seeking shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2027 to 2031.

It wants to buy 20,700,000 million British thermal units (mmBtu) of LNG, or about 400,000 tonnes, on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to be delivered to Petrovietnam Gas' Thi Vai terminal, according to a tender document issued by the company.