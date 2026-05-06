Petronas Gas signs jetty agreement for new regasification terminal

Petronas Gas has signed an agreement for the long-term use of a jetty operated by Lumut Maritime Terminal to support its third regasification terminal in Perak.

This facility, known as RGT-3, was established to expand gas infrastructure capacity across Peninsular Malaysia.

Operating as a floating storage and regasification unit, the terminal will process liquid gas before it is transported through a connecting pipeline. Storage capacity for the site is listed at 170,000 cubic metres, while the regasification send-out capacity is rated at 500 million standard cubic feet (14.1 million cubic metres) per day.