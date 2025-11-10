Petronas, Enilive, Euglena start construction of new biorefinery in Malaysia

It will be in Pengerang, in the state of Johor, on the tip of the Malay Peninsula, a key location for international shipping routes.

The site is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2028, according to the companies' joint statement.

"The new biorefinery is a further and relevant step forward towards the achievement of a production capacity over five million tons per year and over two million tons of SAF by 2030," Enilive's Chief Executive Officer Stefano Ballista said in the statement.

