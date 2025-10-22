Petrobras and Britto-Macelog win Brazilian port terminal auctions

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports held an auction for two port terminals on Wednesday, October 22.
Petrobras won the concession for Terminal RDJ07 in Rio de Janeiro, while Consórcio Britto-Macelog II secured the concession for the TMP Maceió passenger terminal in Alagoas. Both concessions have a term of 25 years.
The Rio de Janeiro terminal, RDJ07, is designed to handle offshore logistical support cargo for oil and natural gas exploration and production. Petrobras offered a concession value of BRL104 million ($18.7 million) and will be required to invest BRL99.4 million in the terminal.
Planned investments include the demolition of old structures, construction of a new warehouse, and improvements to internal access roads, along with the acquisition of new equipment such as cranes and forklifts.
The Maceió Port Terminal concession received a bid of BRL50,000 from the Britto-Macelog II Consortium. The terminal, a key cruise ship reception point in Northeast Brazil, will receive an estimated investment of BRL3.75 million.
The modernisation project includes constructing a new parking lot, paving, and acquiring new furniture and passenger control systems.