Partnership to develop offshore energy support facility at UK's Port of Lowestoft
UK port operator Associated British Ports (ABP) and shipping agency services provider Clarksons Port Services (CPS) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the aim of developing a new offshore energy facility at the ABP-managed Port of Lowestoft.
The MOU outlines the framework for ABP and CPS to work together to leverage the potential of the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF), which is a £35 million (US$46 million) investment by ABP.
LEEF has been designed to accommodate the evolving demands of the offshore energy industry, including operations and maintenance (O&M) and construction support activities. It will also be capable of supporting other seaborne trades, such as aggregate and project cargoes for the civil engineering and nuclear industries.
LEEF boasts 345 metres of quayside; three 7.5-metre draught, deep-water berths with direct supply of fuel, water and power; six crewboat berths; and up to 2.4 hectares of operational and storage land.