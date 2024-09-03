Partnership to develop offshore energy support facility at UK's Port of Lowestoft

The MOU outlines the framework for ABP and CPS to work together to leverage the potential of the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF), which is a £35 million (US$46 million) investment by ABP.

LEEF has been designed to accommodate the evolving demands of the offshore energy industry, including operations and maintenance (O&M) and construction support activities. It will also be capable of supporting other seaborne trades, such as aggregate and project cargoes for the civil engineering and nuclear industries.