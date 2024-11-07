Partnership to build hydrogen import terminal in southern France
Norway-based marine energy infrastructure company Höegh Evi (formerly Höegh LNG), has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Port of Port-La Nouvelle in southern France to develop a floating terminal for hydrogen imports.
The hydrogen will be imported from producers located in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. Höegh Evi said the terminal at Port-La Nouvelle will accelerate the shift to clean energy in Europe by becoming a vital hub for importing large volumes of hydrogen.
In collaboration with European projects such as the HySoW Hydrogen and the gas pipeline operator Teréga, the floating import terminal will connect Port-La Nouvelle to major hydrogen transport networks, thereby strengthening the industrial and energy attractiveness of the Occitanie region and promoting job growth.
The terminal will facilitate the import of up to 210,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year as early as 2030, according to the project timeline. The partners are now collaborating on a feasibility assessment and design of the infrastructure solution within the port.