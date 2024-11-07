Partnership to build hydrogen import terminal in southern France

The hydrogen will be imported from producers located in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. Höegh Evi said the terminal at Port-La Nouvelle will accelerate the shift to clean energy in Europe by becoming a vital hub for importing large volumes of hydrogen.

In collaboration with European projects such as the HySoW Hydrogen and the gas pipeline operator Teréga, the floating import terminal will connect Port-La Nouvelle to major hydrogen transport networks, thereby strengthening the industrial and energy attractiveness of the Occitanie region and promoting job growth.