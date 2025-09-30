Partnership awarded solid bulk terminal concession at Spain's Sagunto Port

The board of directors of the Port Authority of Valencia (Autoridad Portuaria de Valencia; APV) in Spain has selected the joint bid submitted by the companies Ership, Intersagunto and Compañía General de Compras Agropecuarias for the award of an administrative concession for the construction and operation of the solid bulk terminal (excluding clinker and cement) at the Port of Sagunto.
The APV said the aim of the project is to boost local and regional economic activity by attracting new investment and operators in the field of solid bulk goods compatible with current port operations.
The port authority added that revitalising bulk traffic will not only strengthen the port’s competitiveness, but also generate direct and indirect employment, promoting growth in sectors such as agribusiness, metallurgy, and construction.
The APV said the project will entail the development of modern and efficient infrastructure to ensure compliance with stringent operational and environmental standards.
Located in northern Valencia, the Port of Sagunto has been acknowledged as one of Spain's leading ports for vehicle handling, according to the ranking drawn up by the Spanish Association of Car and Lorry Manufacturers.
The port also specialises in the handling of liquid bulk and steel products.