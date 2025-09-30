Partnership awarded solid bulk terminal concession at Spain's Sagunto Port

The board of directors of the Port Authority of Valencia (Autoridad Portuaria de Valencia; APV) in Spain has selected the joint bid submitted by the companies Ership, Intersagunto and Compañía General de Compras Agropecuarias for the award of an administrative concession for the construction and operation of the solid bulk terminal (excluding clinker and cement) at the Port of Sagunto.

The APV said the aim of the project is to boost local and regional economic activity by attracting new investment and operators in the field of solid bulk goods compatible with current port operations.