Panama sees steady growth in container traffic in 2025

Panama's port traffic rose 3.6 per cent in 2025 to 9.9 million TEU containers compared to the previous year, the country's Maritime Authority said on Friday. The Central American nation's ports feed into the larger Panama Canal, a pivotal passage connecting the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and a key route in the global trade network.
The SSA Marine Manzanillo International Terminal, on Panama's Atlantic coast, handled 2.9 million TEU, up five per cent from 2024. Panama Ports Company's (PPC) Balboa terminal saw 2.7 million TEU containers, up two per cent, while its Cristobal terminal recorded a nine per cent rise in traffic and moved 1.2 million TEU.
The Colon Container Terminal saw the biggest increase in traffic last year, handling 1.7 million TEUs. This represented a 10 per cent spike compared to 2024.
Panama International Terminal moved 1.4 million TEU, down two per cent compared to 2024. According to the maritime authorities, this was the only port to see a dip in traffic.
"We also saw an increase in the repositioning of empty containers, which reaffirms the importance of the Panamanian hub as a strategic point for the redistribution of equipment in the region," Max Florez, general director of ports and auxiliary maritime industries, said.
