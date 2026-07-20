Panama looks to nationalise oil terminal operator with buyout

Panama's government will buy the remaining 41 per cent private stake in Petroterminal de Panama, the economy and finance ministry said on Friday, handing the state full ownership of a strategic energy and logistics asset in a move aimed at tightening national control over critical infrastructure.

The acquisition will give Panama 100 per cent ownership of Petroterminal, which the government described as a key platform for the country's logistics and energy development and an asset with broader strategic importance.

The government said the deal would be financed through the company's own cash flow and was a contractual purchase under an existing legal right dating back to 1977, rather than an expropriation. Officials said the option was established in the company's association contract and accepted by all shareholders.