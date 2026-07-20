Panama looks to nationalise oil terminal operator with buyout

Panama's government will buy the remaining 41 per cent private stake in Petroterminal de Panama, the economy and finance ministry said on Friday, handing the state full ownership of a strategic energy and logistics asset in a move aimed at tightening national control over critical infrastructure.
The acquisition will give Panama 100 per cent ownership of Petroterminal, which the government described as a key platform for the country's logistics and energy development and an asset with broader strategic importance.
The government said the deal would be financed through the company's own cash flow and was a contractual purchase under an existing legal right dating back to 1977, rather than an expropriation. Officials said the option was established in the company's association contract and accepted by all shareholders.
The purchase price will be calculated using a pre-agreed formula based on Petroterminal's audited financial statements, the ministry said. It added that the transaction would not require funding from the national treasury, would not add to public debt and would not affect spending on public works, social programmes or other state investments.
President Jose Raul Mulino's administration said full ownership would allow Panama to capture more of the value generated by the company, support investment in the energy, logistics and maritime sectors and reinforce sovereignty over a strategic national asset.
Economy and Finance Minister Felipe Chapman said the company would be managed under international standards of efficiency, transparency and corporate governance.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Natalia Siniawski)