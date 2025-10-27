Panama Canal wooing partners for Atlantic and Pacific seaport projects

The Panama Canal authority said on Monday it had launched an initiative to identify parties that could be interested in developing port terminals on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of one of the world's top freight waterways.
Representatives from APM Terminals, Cosco Shipping Ports, CMA Terminals–CMA, DP World, Hanseatic Global Terminals, MOL, PSA International, SSA Marine–Grupo Carrix and Terminal Investment took part in a first meeting, it said.
The meeting also saw representation from CMA CGM, ONE, Evergreen, Hapag Lloyd, HMM, Maersk Line, MSC, OOCL, COSCO, Yang Ming, Port of Houston and ZIM, the authority said in a statement.
The authority noted that a market and feasibility study will be carried out for the development of both terminals. After this, a general project plan will be prepared, followed by the launch of the special concessionaire selection phase. The process is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2026.
(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Sarah Morland, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)