OTTCO, Royal Vopak form JV to develop new liquid cargo terminal in Oman's Duqm Port

Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO), a subsidiary of the OQ Group, and Dutch engineering specialist Royal Vopak have entered into a shareholder agreement to establish a new company in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

Under the new partnership, OTTCO will hold a 51 per cent share and Vopak will hold the remaining 49 per cent, with the new company set to develop and operate energy storage and terminal infrastructure at the Port of Duqm on Oman's Arabian Sea coast.