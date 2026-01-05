ONE acquires minority stake in Dalian Container Terminal

Container shipping line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Dalian Container Terminal (DCT) in China.
Located in a major foreign container trade hub in the northeast of the country, the terminal has an annual capacity of 6.6 million TEU.
The facility operates 14 container berths with a total quay length of 4,390 metres. It is equipped with handling infrastructure and deep water drafts designed to accommodate large container vessels.
Hiroki Tsujii, Global Chief Officer of the company's product and network division, stated that the acquisition aligns with a strategy to ensure access at key regional ports.
"The ownership stake allows us to collaborate with DCT and contribute to its continued infrastructure development…further supporting Dalian’s role as a key gateway for international trade in Northeast China," he added.
Headquartered in Singapore, the Japanese-owned company currently operates a fleet of over 260 vessels with a total capacity exceeding two million TEU.