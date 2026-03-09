Oil shock to worsen should US-Israel seize Iran's Kharg Island?

Iran's oil exports would stall and output halve if the US and Israel were to seize its port on Kharg Island, triggering further attacks from Tehran on regional oil infrastructure, JP Morgan said in a note.

Axios reported on March 7 that the US administration had discussed seizing the island, which sits some 30 kilometres off Iran's coast in the Persian Gulf and processes 90 per cent of its crude exports.

"A direct strike would immediately halt the bulk of Iran’s crude exports, likely triggering severe retaliation in the Strait of Hormuz or against regional energy infrastructure," JP Morgan said.