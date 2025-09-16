Oil majors secure long-term leases at South Africa's Durban fuel hub

South Africa has granted oil majors and traders, including BP and Vitol, extended access at its main petrochemical hub, ending years of wrangling over short-term leases that threatened investment and supply security, the national fuels body said.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy extended the lease agreements at the Island View Precinct at the request of the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa. The minister used Section 79 of the National Ports Authority Act, which allowed her to circumvent normal procedures in the national interest.