OBITUARY | Willy Robijns, former President of the European Federation of Inland Ports

Robijns first joined EFIP in 1998 as a representative of the Waterwegen en Zeekanaal waterway authority in Belgium. His time at EFIP also included stints as Secretary General from 1998 to 2001 and Vice President from 2010 until his retirement in 2014.

"Willy’s leadership was characterised by his unwavering commitment to strengthening Europe’s inland port network and promoting sustainable transport solutions," EFIP said in a statement shortly after Robijns' passing.