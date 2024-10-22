OBITUARY | Willy Robijns, former President of the European Federation of Inland Ports
The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) has confirmed the sad news of the passing of former EFIP President Willy Robijns on Thursday, October 17. Robijns was also the longest-serving president of EFIP, having held the post from 2006 to 2010.
Robijns first joined EFIP in 1998 as a representative of the Waterwegen en Zeekanaal waterway authority in Belgium. His time at EFIP also included stints as Secretary General from 1998 to 2001 and Vice President from 2010 until his retirement in 2014.
"Willy’s leadership was characterised by his unwavering commitment to strengthening Europe’s inland port network and promoting sustainable transport solutions," EFIP said in a statement shortly after Robijns' passing.
"He tirelessly advocated for the strategic importance of inland ports in the European logistics chain, understanding their vital role in fostering regional economies, improving environmental outcomes, and supporting Europe's transition to greener modes of transport."
During Robijns' time as President of EFIP, he played a key role in the establishment of a joint secretariat between EFIP and the European Sea Ports Organisation in 2009, thus giving both organisations a strong foundation of cooperation and growth.
"For many EFIP members, Willy has remained a friend," the federation said. "His legacy is one of leadership, resilience, and a profound belief in the potential of European inland ports to drive sustainable growth and innovation."