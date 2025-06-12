NYC to replace floating jail with new freight terminal
New York City will remove the decommissioned jail barge Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center from Hunts Point and pursue development of a marine freight terminal on the site, officials announced on June 12.
According to the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the proposed Hunts Point Marine Terminal will serve as a hub to transfer cargo from ships to barges and ferries for last-mile deliveries, potentially reducing road congestion by eliminating an estimated 9,000 truck trips per month.
NYCEDC stated the project is expected to create 400 construction jobs, 100 permanent positions, and generate $3.9 billion in economic impact over 30 years.
The initiative is part of the city’s “Blue Highways” programme, intended to expand water-based cargo transport.
The site, formerly used as a floating jail decommissioned in 2023, will undergo land remediation before construction, with completion anticipated in 2027.
The terminal will neighbour Con Agg Global’s new facility for handling construction materials, which is expected to remove 1,000 monthly truck trips. NYCEDC has also awarded $1.4 million to the Greater Hunts Point Economic Development Corporation to lead a local job training and placement initiative.