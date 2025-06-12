NYC to replace floating jail with new freight terminal

New York City will remove the decommissioned jail barge Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center from Hunts Point and pursue development of a marine freight terminal on the site, officials announced on June 12.

According to the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the proposed Hunts Point Marine Terminal will serve as a hub to transfer cargo from ships to barges and ferries for last-mile deliveries, potentially reducing road congestion by eliminating an estimated 9,000 truck trips per month.