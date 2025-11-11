Novatek restores operations at Ust-Luga's condensate complex

Russian energy company Novatek has restored its gas condensate complex at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga to full capacity following repairs of equipment damaged by August drone attacks, two industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ukrainian drones caused a fire at the facility on August 24, leading to a full shutdown of operations including fuel export loadings, one of a number of disruptions to Russia's energy industry as Ukraine steps up drone attacks in the neighbours' ongoing conflict.
One of the sources said daily processing of stable gas condensate, a type of light oil, has reached around 27,000 tonnes this week, in line with the capacity of all the three fractioning units at the facility.
The condensate is being processed into light and heavy naphtha, kerosene, diesel and marine fuel.
Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
One of the three processing units was restarted at full capacity on August 26, another was repaired in September, and the third was kept idle until this week, forcing the company to reduce naphtha exports and instead resume gas condensate shipments to international markets.
The company put the complex into operation in 2023.
In the January to September period, the complex processed 5.8 million tonnes of gas condensate, according to the company.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)