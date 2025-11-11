Novatek restores operations at Ust-Luga's condensate complex

Russian energy company Novatek has restored its gas condensate complex at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga to full capacity following repairs of equipment damaged by August drone attacks, two industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukrainian drones caused a fire at the facility on August 24, leading to a full shutdown of operations including fuel export loadings, one of a number of disruptions to Russia's energy industry as Ukraine steps up drone attacks in the neighbours' ongoing conflict.