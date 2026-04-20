Norway's trade ministry launches review of ports and waterways law

The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries initiated a follow-up review of the Ports and Waterways Act on April 18. This inspection seeks to determine if the legislation, which was first adopted in 2019, is appropriately designed and functioning as intended.

Representatives from the ministry and the Norwegian Coastal Administration are forming a working group to lead the evaluation. Although the scope is not limited to specific topics, the ministry stated it is "particularly welcome" to receive input on several identified issues.

National security concerns have prompted a review of the provision regarding the obligation of ports to receive vessels. Officials are examining whether this requirement should be altered or repealed to better protect the state.