Norway grants $8.6m funding for seven municipal fishing port projects

The Norwegian Government is allocating NOK83.6 million ($8.62 million) in grants to fund seven municipal fishing port initiatives across Finnmark, Nordland, Vestland, and Agder.

These projects, which receive subsidies of up to 50 per cent of their total costs, are aimed at improving local maritime infrastructure.

Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss stated that the state prioritises these developments because they bolster local employment and safety along maritime routes.

The total funding pool has more than doubled during the current government's term to help support these capital-intensive municipal undertakings, the minister added.