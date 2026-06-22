Norway grants $8.6m funding for seven municipal fishing port projects

The Norwegian Government is allocating NOK83.6 million ($8.62 million) in grants to fund seven municipal fishing port initiatives across Finnmark, Nordland, Vestland, and Agder.
These projects, which receive subsidies of up to 50 per cent of their total costs, are aimed at improving local maritime infrastructure.
Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss stated that the state prioritises these developments because they bolster local employment and safety along maritime routes.
The total funding pool has more than doubled during the current government's term to help support these capital-intensive municipal undertakings, the minister added.
Of the seven approved developments, three are located in Finnmark, two in Vestland, and one each in Nordland and Agder. The scheduled works comprise fixed and floating quays, dredging measures, and wave attenuation measures across these coastal regions.
In the northern region of Finnmark, the government allocated NOK23.52 million for a fixed dock in Mehamn within Gamvik, alongside NOK38.75 million for fixed piers in Øksfjord within Loppa. Additionally, the fishing port of Honningsvag in North Cape secured a commitment of NOK4.05 million to build a fixed dock.
For projects in Vestland, Bremanger received NOK12.5 million for a floating dock and breakwater in Kalvag, and Austevoll was granted NOK 3.74 million for similar wave attenuation and dock facilities. The remaining funding went to Laukvik in Vagan with a NOK737,000 allocation for a floating dock, and Holmesundet in Lyngdal which received NOK300,000.