Noatum Maritime awarded five-year contract for Bahrain LNG terminal services

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has been awarded a five-year contract by Bapco Upstream to provide comprehensive marine services at the Bahrain LNG Import Terminal (BLNG). Bapco Upstream is a subsidiary of the Bapco Energies Group, which leads the energy transition in Bahrain.
The company said this agreement marks Noatum Maritime Marine Services' strategic entry into the LNG terminal towage sector. The scope of the contract includes towage operations using LNG-compliant tugboats, the berthing and unberthing of LNG carriers and floating storage units (FSU), and 24/7 emergency response and standby support.
Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, commented on the deal, “It marks our strategic entry into the LNG terminal towage sector and represents a significant step in our continued efforts to diversify and expand our operational footprint.”
Johann Pleininger, CEO of Bapco Upstream, added, “This agreement marks an important milestone in Bapco Upstream’s efforts to strengthen the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy infrastructure and ensure diversified supply of natural gas.”