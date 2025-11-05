Noatum Maritime awarded five-year contract for Bahrain LNG terminal services

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has been awarded a five-year contract by Bapco Upstream to provide comprehensive marine services at the Bahrain LNG Import Terminal (BLNG). Bapco Upstream is a subsidiary of the Bapco Energies Group, which leads the energy transition in Bahrain.

The company said this agreement marks Noatum Maritime Marine Services' strategic entry into the LNG terminal towage sector. The scope of the contract includes towage operations using LNG-compliant tugboats, the berthing and unberthing of LNG carriers and floating storage units (FSU), and 24/7 emergency response and standby support.