No change: CPC crude oil loadings remain steady in September

Crude oil loadings from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal at Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near Novorossiisk port were holding steady at around 1.6 million barrels per day so far in September, in line with a provisional export schedule, two traders familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A revised CPC Blend oil loading plan for September was left unchanged from the provisional schedule, they added, as expected export disruptions did not materialise following an oil leak at the mooring point.