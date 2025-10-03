New Zealand’s Northport gets consent for major expansion project

The timing of the construction is dependent on future freight demand and the extension of a rail line to Marsden Point, a project which is currently being progressed by the New Zealand Government and KiwiRail.

Leonard Sampson, Chief Executive of the Port of Tauranga, which owns 50 per cent of Northport, said the news was welcome and would allow Northport to take a bigger role in an enhanced Upper North Island supply chain.

“This consent decision, in conjunction with our recent acquisition of Marsden Maritime Holdings, provides an excellent platform for future growth of the Northport Group and significant economic benefits for the Northland economy,” said Sampson. “Congratulations to the Northport team, who have worked diligently over the past ten years to get to this point.”