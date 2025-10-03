New York City seeks port operators to propose strategies for Brooklyn Marine Terminal

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has launched a request for expressions of interest (RFEI) to solicit proposals from domestic and international port operators, developers, and maritime industrial businesses on potential maritime operations at the Brooklyn Marine Terminal (BMT).
As part of this RFEI, NYCEDC is seeking input on the optimal size, layout, and economically viable uses of the commercial port, including potential connections to Hunts Point.
The RFEI will solicit feedback from the global business community regarding the potential to significantly increase the type and/or level of maritime industrial activity at the BMT port facility, as well as what infrastructure investments or other improvements would be most important in achieving this increase.
NYCEDC welcomes responses from all interested parties including those interested in acting as the operator/developer of the entire port facility or those interested in operating on a portion of the site as a tenant to the port operator.
NYCEDC also welcomes responses from any interested maritime-based industrial business that is interested in operating on the site even if they do not conform exactly to the vision of the port presented in the BMT Vision Plan.
A site visit and informational session will be held October 30 at 10:00 local time, and interested parties can register now through this link. Responses are due by December 15, 2025 at 23:59.