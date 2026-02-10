New workboat harbour now operational in Tuvalu

Consulting engineering company Haskoning has completed Tuvalu’s third and final outer-island harbour under as part of an outer island maritime investment project (OIMIP).
Haskoning said the newly opened Niutao Harbour has been designed and delivered to improve accessibility, safety, and long-term resilience for one of the Pacific nation’s most remote and climate-exposed communities.
The Niutao harbour forms part of Tuvalu’s OIMIP, supported by the Asian Development Bank, the Government of Tuvalu and development partners.
The Australian Government, through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, co-financed the Niutao and Nui Island Boat Harbours.
Four boat harbour projects have now been completed under the OIMIP, thus ensuring improved maritime connectivity across Tuvalu's outer islands.
The newly built Niutao Harbour boasts an excavated sea access channel and turning basin through the fringing hardpan, along with a load-out wharf and approach jetty anchored into the hard pan. It also includes passenger and cargo facilities, all-tide boat ramps, and added features such as solar lighting, guard rails and accessibility enhancements.
Haskoning said these upgrades will enable the safer transfer, mooring and landing of boats, significantly reducing risks and improving the reliability of transport for people and goods.