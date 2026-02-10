New workboat harbour now operational in Tuvalu

Consulting engineering company Haskoning has completed Tuvalu’s third and final outer-island harbour under as part of an outer island maritime investment project (OIMIP).

Haskoning said the newly opened Niutao Harbour has been designed and delivered to improve accessibility, safety, and long-term resilience for one of the Pacific nation’s most remote and climate-exposed communities.

The Niutao harbour forms part of Tuvalu’s OIMIP, supported by the Asian Development Bank, the Government of Tuvalu and development partners.