New project to expand gas export facilities along Houston Ship Channel

At the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal (EHT), the company is adding refrigeration capacity that will increase propane and butane export capabilities by approximately 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). In addition to providing incremental capacity for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the expansion will increase instantaneous loading rates for propane and butane, while making additional capacity available for propylene exports. The expanded service is scheduled to begin by the end of 2026.

Enterprise said the need for increased LPG capacity at EHT is being driven by the success the company has had in contracting flexible product capacity at its Neches River Terminal (NRT) being developed in Orange County, Texas, adjacent to the Beaumont East refined products terminal.