New port lifts Peru’s exports to record high in 2025

Peru's exports hit a new record in 2025, jumping 21 per cent from the prior year, fuelled by the launch of a massive port on the country's central coast. The South American country's exports totalled $90.08 billion last year, thanks to higher sales of mining and agricultural products, the government said on Tuesday.

China, whose purchases increased by 30 per cent last year, also remains Peru's main trading partner, receiving 32 per cent of the country's total exports, according to Peru's trade ministry. The boost in sales to China follows the late 2024 operational launch of the Chancay mega-port on Peru's central coast.

The port, built by the Chinese firm COSCO Shipping, established a new direct trade route between Asia and South America. The European Union is the second-largest market for Peruvian products, with its purchases growing by 24 per cent year-on-year in 2025.