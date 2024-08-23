New petrochemical terminal opens at China's Wuhan Port
A new dedicated petrochemical terminal in the Port of Wuhan in Hubei province in central China has officially begun operations with the transfer of acetic acid cargo onto a waiting tanker vessel.
The newly opened Jiangling Petrochemical Terminal stores chemical product cargo transferred to the port via a pipeline five kilometres long. It is a one of the largest approved petrochemical terminals in the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River as well as the first public petrochemical terminal in the Jianghan Plain.
The new terminal was built as part of a CNY1.1 billion (US$150 million) project. The facility features two berths and a total shoreline length of 718 metres. The annual design capacity is rated at 3.55 million tonnes.
A rear storage base offers 300,000 square metres of space for tanks and warehouse for solid hazardous chemicals. The area can store up to 30 different kinds of acetic acid, refined oil, methanol, ethylene glycol, heavy oil, and asphalt.