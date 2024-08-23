New petrochemical terminal opens at China's Wuhan Port

The newly opened Jiangling Petrochemical Terminal stores chemical product cargo transferred to the port via a pipeline five kilometres long. It is a one of the largest approved petrochemical terminals in the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River as well as the first public petrochemical terminal in the Jianghan Plain.

The new terminal was built as part of a CNY1.1 billion (US$150 million) project. The facility features two berths and a total shoreline length of 718 metres. The annual design capacity is rated at 3.55 million tonnes.