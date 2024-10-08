New multipurpose terminal opens in East Java, Indonesia
International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) officially opened a new multipurpose terminal in Lamongan Regency, Indonesia, on Wednesday, October 2.
Construction of the East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) began in March 2023, and within 18 months, the terminal was fully equipped to serve diverse trade needs.
The new facility boasts a 300-metre quay line, a deep water draught of 13.5 metres (LAT), a 500-metre swinging basin, and state-of-the-art handling equipment for bulk, project, and containerised cargo.
Situated in Lamongan Regency 60 kilometers west of Surabaya City, the multipurpose facility sits within the 80-hectare Lamongan Shorebase complex, which supports Indonesia’s offshore oil and gas industry.
EJMT is a joint venture between ICTSI and Eastern Logistics Holdings, an Indonesian company specialising in offshore oil and gas supply bases.
David Lim, Eastern Logistics' Chief Executive Officer, said that Eastern Logistics' oil and gas clients can import materials directly to Lamongan Shorebase, reducing both transit time and logistics costs. The heavy lift deck and advanced crane infrastructure will enable efficient handling of heavy-lift cargo, supporting energy sector projects across Indonesia, including windfarm installations and offshore platform development.