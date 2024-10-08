New multipurpose terminal opens in East Java, Indonesia

Construction of the East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) began in March 2023, and within 18 months, the terminal was fully equipped to serve diverse trade needs.

The new facility boasts a 300-metre quay line, a deep water draught of 13.5 metres (LAT), a 500-metre swinging basin, and state-of-the-art handling equipment for bulk, project, and containerised cargo.