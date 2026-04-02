New mooring unit delivered for CPC, Kazmunaygaz says

Kazakhstan's state energy company Kazmunaygaz said a new single-point mooring (SPM) unit for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Black Sea has been delivered, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Three SPMs — floating buoys located about five kilometres from the Yuzhnaya Ozereevka CPC terminal near the Russian port of Novorossiysk — are used for offshore tanker loading. Usually two are active, with one as a backup.
SPM-2 remains offline after suffering significant damage following an attack in late November. CPC will replace the mooring.
The CPC accounts for about 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports. Its operations have been disrupted at various points during the war in Ukraine by Ukrainian attacks on pumping stations in Russia and drone strikes on its loading terminal near Novorossiysk on Russia's Black Sea coast.
The terminal handles 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's crude exports and about 1.5 per cent of global oil supply.
(Reporting by Ksenia Orlova; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)