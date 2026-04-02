New mooring unit delivered for CPC, Kazmunaygaz says

Kazakhstan's state energy company Kazmunaygaz said a new single-point mooring (SPM) unit for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Black Sea has been delivered, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Three SPMs — floating buoys located about five kilometres from the Yuzhnaya Ozereevka CPC terminal near the Russian port of Novorossiysk — are used for offshore tanker loading. Usually two are active, with one as a backup.

SPM-2 remains offline after suffering significant damage following an attack in late November. CPC will replace the mooring.