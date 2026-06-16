New ferry pier handed over to the Port of Turku

The first construction contract of the Ferry Terminal Turku project has concluded following the handover of the S1 pier to the Port of Turku in June 2026.
According to the port authority, the structure is scheduled to enter operational service in March 2027 when the first Tallink Silja vessel calls at the facility.
Designed for passenger ferry traffic, the new pier measures 250 metres in length and 25 metres in width, with foundations supported by steel piles measuring up to 50 metres. Marine contractor Terramare built the structure, which ranks among the largest of its type in the Baltic Sea.
The builder executed extensive piling, concrete work, and underwater installations, including a dedicated erosion slab to protect the seabed from vessel propeller wash.
To support these operations, crews utilised floating pontoon structures equipped with heavy machinery and transported a hydraulic linkspan to the site by sea.
Construction of the pier required approximately 12,000 cubic metres of concrete, one million kilograms of reinforcement steel, and 13.5 kilometres of steel piles.
Ramboll CM supervised the construction management, employing drone imaging for modern documentation while systematically removing old structures to clear the area.
The S1 pier represents the initial phase of a broader berth development programme, which progressed with the launch of the S2 berth refurbishment contract in 2026.
The project proponents said these developments mark consecutive steps toward the eventual commissioning of a new joint passenger terminal.