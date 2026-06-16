New ferry pier handed over to the Port of Turku

The first construction contract of the Ferry Terminal Turku project has concluded following the handover of the S1 pier to the Port of Turku in June 2026.

According to the port authority, the structure is scheduled to enter operational service in March 2027 when the first Tallink Silja vessel calls at the facility.

Designed for passenger ferry traffic, the new pier measures 250 metres in length and 25 metres in width, with foundations supported by steel piles measuring up to 50 metres. Marine contractor Terramare built the structure, which ranks among the largest of its type in the Baltic Sea.