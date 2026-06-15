New container terminal to begin operations at Brazil's Suape Port

A new container terminal will soon commence operations at the Port of Suape in Pernambuco state in northeastern Brazil.

APM Terminals said that APM Terminals Suape is in its final stages to begin operations and establish a new gateway for trade in the region.

APM Terminals said the US$350 million terminal will be the first fully electrified facility of its kind in Latin America. Designed to increase the container handling capacity of the Suape Port Complex by 55 per cent, APM Terminals Suape will initially handle up to 400,000 TEUs per year.