New container terminal to be built on Poland's Baltic Sea coast under €2.35b project

The Polish Government has unveiled plans for a new deepwater container terminal to be built on Poland's Baltic Sea coast following an investment of approximately €2.35 billion (US$2.7 billion).
The government said that the Cape Pomerania development project will result in the construction of a new regional hub for distribution of containers to inland destinations and to Poland's neighbouring countries.
Polish Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Arkadiusz Marchewka said that the new port development project will supersede an earlier one that had been marred by flaws, delays, and a lack of funding.
Mr Marchewka described the project as "the most ambitious" in the 75-year history of the Szczecin Swinoujscie Seaports Authority and that the container terminal construction, "will be the main but the only part of this massive project."
The development will cover 186 hectares and will entail the construction of quays spanning three kilometres and a port basin with a depth of 17 metres. This will enable the terminal to simultaneously handle two 400-metre containerships and one 200-metre vessel.
The expanded facility is expected to also be able to accommodate naval ships.