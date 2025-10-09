New container terminal now operational at Denmark's Fredericia Port

Associated Danish Ports (ADP) and Fredericia Shipping recently held an inauguration ceremony marking the official start of operations of a newly built container terminal at the Port of Fredericia in Western Denmark.
The construction of the terminal is part of a broader project to upgrade the port's facilities beginning in the summer of 2023.
ADP said that the new terminal is designed to meet the increasing demands of global trade and logistics.
With a water depth of 15 metres, the Port of Fredericia can handle even the largest container ships. The large quayside area meanwhile allows for efficient stacking and organising of containers, according to ADP.
"With the new container terminal, we have more than doubled the capacity and created a terminal that matches modern requirements for efficiency and sustainability," said Rune D. Rasmussen, CEO of ADP. "It is a strategic strengthening that makes us ready for the needs of the future and the future container growth in western Denmark."
"In addition to the capacity to handle the increasing container volumes, we also expect to be able to provide shipping companies, freight forwarders and hauliers with an even better service in the future – well complemented by our container terminal in Taulov," added Klaus Andersen, CEO of Fredericia Shipping.