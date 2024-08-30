New cargo port to serve Russia's Tatarstan Republic

The port lies between the International North–South International Transport Corridor (ITC) and the Western China-Western Europe Transport Corridor. It also provides the possibility of accessing the Black, Caspian and Baltic Seas through a single deep-water system of the European part of Russia.

The port has a total quay length of 2.5 kilometres and each berth has a depth of five metres. This configuration will allow up to 13 river-sea capable vessels to be berthed simultaneously.