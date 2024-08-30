New cargo port to serve Russia's Tatarstan Republic
A new cargo port was recently opened at the Sviyazhsk Interregional Multimodal Logistics Centre (SMMLC) in the Republic of Tatarstan in the Volga Federal District of Russia.
The port lies between the International North–South International Transport Corridor (ITC) and the Western China-Western Europe Transport Corridor. It also provides the possibility of accessing the Black, Caspian and Baltic Seas through a single deep-water system of the European part of Russia.
The port has a total quay length of 2.5 kilometres and each berth has a depth of five metres. This configuration will allow up to 13 river-sea capable vessels to be berthed simultaneously.
Alongside the SMMLC berths are railway tracks with a capacity of 455 freight cars. Up to 1,500 cars can be handled per day.
Further development of the port infrastructure of the SMMLC will allow integration into the North-South ITC, thus making it a key transport hubs on this route. Long-term plans include upgrading the facility into the premier cargo hub on the Volga River.